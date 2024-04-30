Tinubu sympathizes with victims of gas explosion in Ogun

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with victims of the gas explosion at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ngelale stated,”President Bola Tinubu extends his deepest sympathies to the victims of the gas explosion at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“The explosion from a solitary gas truck rippled through the community, resulting in the loss of life and property last Saturday.

“The President also sympathizes with the Ogun State Government and residents of the state over this tragedy.”

According to the statement, President Tinubu commended Governor Dapo Abiodun on his valiant efforts to arrest the situation and immediately restore calm to the community.

The President assured the people of Ogun State, particularly the victims of the harrowing incident, of his fervent support in this moment of grief.

By Chimezie Godfrey