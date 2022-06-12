Tinubu, symbol of modern-day democracy – Delta APC Assembly candidate

By Naomi Sharang

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Delta State House of Assembly election for Bomadi Local government Area, Mr Kingsley Muturu, has described Bola Tinubu as a symbol of modern-day democracy.

Muturu made the call in a statement issued on Sunday to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day which is now celebrated every June 12.

He said Tinubu had contributed a lot of resources in building the country’s democracy.

Muturu also congratulated him for emerging as the APC flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

“His emergence is divine, in spite of all what he went through in the hands of those who did not want him to emerge and moreso in the hands of those who he made politically relevant.

“In spite of the betrayals and backstabbing, Asiwaju stood firm to claim what he deserved,” Muturu said.

According to Muturu, the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC has made the campaign much easier for other APC candidates vying for other elective positions nationwide.

“I congratulate our leader and now our great party’s presidential candidate for his victory at the just concluded special national convention in Abuja; the victory did not come easy.

“It was a victory forged in the furnace of resilience, determination and single-mindedness and it is a forerunner to a sure victory for our part in the forthcoming general election.

“I can say that he is the most saleable candidate going into the election next year and this has even made the work of campaigning for other candidates of the party much easier,” he said.

The ex-Niger Delta agitator, however, urged Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and carry along even those that contested against him to ensure at the 2023 general election.

“The contest must have left some party members unhappy, it is now the duty of our leader and candidate to as usual be magnanimous in victory and extend an olive branch to all those who could be aggrieved or those whose expectations were not met.

“By this way, the party will go into the general elections as one formidable family,” he said.

Muturu also urged Tinubu to ensure that the much clamoured restructuring of the country is achieved when he eventually becomes the country’s president.

He said that the Nasir El-Rufai committee report on restructuring of the country was readily available for implementation as it had become one of the important factors that would put the country on the path of growth. (NAN)

