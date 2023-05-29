Tinubu sworn-in as Nigeria’s 16th President

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Sen. Bola Tinubu has been sworn-in as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at a ceremony on Monday in Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath of office to the President shortly after Kashim Shettima had taken his oath of office as Vice-President.

TInubu, who was declared winner of the Feb. 25, succeed Muhammdu Buhari in Nigeria’s seventh consecutive democratic transition.

The event was witnessed by the wife of the President, Remi Tinubu and wife of the Vice- President, Nana Shettima

Others at the event, were Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, members of the outgoing Federal Executive Council and members of the National Assembly.

There were also former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, clergies at the event.

The ceremony also featured formal hanging over of flags by the outgoing president, lowering of flags, parades, inspection of guards, air display, cultural troupe displays and gun salute/national salute.

World leaders who attended the ceremony included President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Macky Sall of Senegal, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, George Weah Liberia, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Others were Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Mahamat Déby, the Transitional President of Chad, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Paul Biya of Cameroon and Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, among others.

Many other countries were represented in official capacities.

Buhari and the immediate past Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, had departed Abuja for Daura and Lagos respectively.(NAN)