Tinubu swears in RMAFC, FCC Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the swearing-in of newly appointed members of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy who disclosed this in a statement also said Tinubu also swore in eight former directors in the Federal Civil Service as Permanent Secretaries.



Twenty-one members of the RMAFC, along with one new member each for the FCC and the NPC, took their oaths of office at the Council Chamber before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries from eight states passed a rigorous selection process, including a written and oral examination and an ICT competency test.

Among the permanent secretaries was Dr. Onwusoro Ihemelandu, an optometrist from Abia State and a World Bank-certified procurement expert.

Ihemelandu joined the Federal Civil Service in 1997 as a Senior Optometrist with the Federal Ministry of Health and later transitioned into the procurement cadre.

Before he was appointed Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ihemelandu was the Director of Procurement in several ministries, including Environment, Labour and Employment, and Interior.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Optometry Association, a Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management member, and an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Procurement Engineers.

Also sworn in was Philip Ebiogeh Ndiomu, from Bayelsa State. He holds a Bachelor’s in Animal Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology and a Master’s degree in the same field from the University of Ibadan.

Ndiomu joined the Federal Civil Service in 1992 as an Agricultural Officer with the Directorate for Foods, Roads, and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI).

As Director of Agriculture at the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, he spearheaded initiatives that trained and empowered over 5,500 women, youths, and vulnerable groups.

Other Citations:

Dr. Anuma Nlia, a medical doctor from Ebonyi State, is also a healthcare administrator.

Nila holds a Master’s in Medical Microbiology and is a Medical College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Fellow at the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

At the Federal Ministry of Health, he was, at various times, the Director of the Teaching Hospitals Division and the Head of Regulatory and Professional Schools.

He served on the boards of numerous government agencies and contributed to Nigeria’s tertiary healthcare sector through policy implementation, hospital upgrades, and administrative reforms.

Chinasa Nnam Ogbodo, an accountant from Enugu State, joined the Federal Civil Service in 1993.

He rose to become Director of Finance and Accounts in 2017. He held various roles in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Before becoming Permanent Secretary, Ogbodo was Director of Special Duties in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Dr Kalba Danjuma Usman, a medical doctor from Gombe State, joined the Federal Civil Service in 2008 as an Assistant Director and became a Director in 2017.

A Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and the first Nigerian Fellow of the World Endourology Society from the United States, Dr Kalba pioneered LASER surgery in Nigeria, performed numerous life-saving surgeries, and trained medical professionals in advanced endourology techniques.

Before he was appointed Permanent Secretary, he served as Chief Consultant Grade 1 Urologist and Director of Urology at the State House Medical Centre.

Dr. Salihu Aminu Usman, from Kebbi State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, a Master’s in Business Management, and a Ph.D. in Management.

Usman began his career in 1995 with the Kebbi State Local Government Service, where he advanced to the position of Director of Finance and Internal Audit.

In 2011, he transitioned to the Federal Civil Service, joining the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation as a Chief Accountant.

Dr Usman has served in various federal ministries before his appointment as Permanent Secretary, most recently as Director of Finance and Accounts at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Patience Nwakuso Oyekunle from River State holds a bachelor’s and master’s in Biochemistry.

She joined the Federal Civil Service in 2013 as an Assistant Director (Administration) and rose to Director in 2022. She served various ministries, including Agriculture, Aviation, and Humanitarian Affairs.

Before being appointed Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Oyekunle was the Planning, Research, and Statistics Director at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. Her leadership in policy formulation, research, and strategic planning has contributed to developing key national programs addressing social welfare and economic empowerment.

Engr. Nadungu Gagare, an agricultural engineer from Kaduna State, began his career in the Federal Civil Service with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and rose to Director in 2022.

Engr. Gagare reputedly executed high-impact agricultural projects, including developing rice parboiling equipment, cassava processing centres, and agro-processing facilities.

His contributions to mechanised agriculture and rural development earned him several accolades, including the Minister of Agriculture’s Award for Excellence in 2022 and the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers’ Merit Award for Excellence in 2023.

The new RMAFC Commissioners are:

Nkechi Oti Linda, Abia State; Barr. Imo Efiong Akpan, Akwa Ibom State; Hon. Ekene Enefe, Anambra State; Prof. Steve Davies Ugbah, Benue State; Ntufam Eyo-Nsa Whiley, Cross River State; Aruviere Egharhevwa, Delta State; Henry Nduka Awuregu, Ebonyi State; Victor Otaigbe Eboigbe, Edo State; Hon. Barr. Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola, Ekiti State; Hon. Chief Ozo Obumneme Obodougo, Enugu State; and Mohammed Kabeer Usman, Gombe State.

Others are Kabir Muhammad Mashi, Katsina State; Hon. Adamu Abdu Fanda, Kano State; Prof. Olusegun Adekunle Wright, Lagos State; Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir, Nasarawa State; Ibrahim Bako Shettima, Niger State; Akeem Akintayo Amosun, Ogun State; Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan, Ondo State; Hon. Sa’ad Ibrahim Bello, Plateau State; ESV. Madu-Aji Juluri, Yobe State; and Bello Rabiu Garba, Zamfara State.

Mr Kayode Oladele was sworn in as the FCC’s Federal Commissioner, while Pastor (Mrs) Iyantan Olukemi Victoria took the oath as the NPC’s federal commissioner.