Tinubu suspends MD/CEO of Rural Electrification Agency, 3 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the Agency, from office.

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, the affected executive Directors and their portfolios include: Olaniyi Alaba Netufo,Corporate Services; Barka Sajou, Technical Services and Sa’adatu Balgore, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

Ngelale said the suspension was “In the light of new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)”.

Furthermore, Ngelale said, “President Tinubu has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent misexpenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which (have) already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.”

In a related development, Ngelale said, the President has appointed a new management team for the REA in acting capacity.

The statement said, “By the directive of the President, the following qualified Nigerians are appointed to serve in the new management team of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in acting capacity with immediate effect.

They include: Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO; Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services;.Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services; Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).amd Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.

Ngelale said “President Bola Tinubu expects all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties and reiterates his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to the Nigerian people.”