Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman, Bawa

By Okon Okon

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr AbdulRasheed Bawa.

This is contained in a statement issued by Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the suspension of the EFCC chairman is to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the commission.

“He will oversee the affairs of the office of the chairman of the commission, pending the conclusion of the investigation,” (NAN)

