Tinubu suspends Bawa from office as EFCC Chairman indefinitely

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.”

According to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information,Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

The SGF’s office disclosed that “Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

