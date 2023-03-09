Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

By Abiodun Lawal

Sen. Solomon Adeola, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance and senator-elect for Ogun West senatorial district says the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu is fully in support of Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s re-election.

Adeola’s declaration is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by his media aide, Mr Kayode Odunaro.

According to the statement, Adeola made the declaration to debunk a social media report that Tinubu was against the re-election of the Ogun governor.

He stated that Tinubu was fully behind Abiodun and all candidates of APC at the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Odunaro stated that Adeola spoke at a stakeholders engagement and campaign for Gov. Abiodun in Ogun West at Ota.

“APC’s victory in Ogun during the last election is not complete until the re-election of Abiodun as governor and the election of all members of the State House of Assembly.

“A fake news being spread on social media about Tinubu being against Abiodun’s re-election in favour of another party’s candidate from Ogun West is the handwork of desperate politicians.

“They already foresaw their defeat at the election.

“Let me assure you that our party, the APC and the president-elect, are fully committed to ensuring that the party’s governorship and assembly candidates are returned elected without exception,’’ he said.

Adeola added that the president-elect was not known for despicable anti-party activities associated with one Ogun APC member, now the campaign manager and sponsor of the governorship candidate of another party in the state. (NAN)