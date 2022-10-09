Tinubu supporters group inaugurates Gombe Chapter

By Hajara Leman

The Gombe Chapter of North East Supporters Group for Bola Tinubu was on Sunday inaugurated to ensure victory for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu.

The group also affirmed support for re-election of the state Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

Alhaji Siddi Buba, Deputy Speaker of Gombe House of Assembly who is the event’s chief host, said that the group was formed to canvass support for Tinubu and Yahaya.

‘’The cap fits Tinubu because Nigeria needs a competent leader with proven track records who will transform the country.

“Tinubu is the best candidate to change the narrative.

‘’We are using this medium to call on all Nigerians to give support to the APC presidential candidate,’’ he said.

According to him, the group has structures in all the nooks and crannies of the state and will mobilise voters for APC.

In his address of welcome, the Grand Patron of the group, Alhaji Inuwa Kari, who is the Chief of Staff, Government House, Gombe, praised the group.

Kari was represented by Alhaji Muhammad Magaji, the state Commissioner for Finance.

He said that there was need for APC to be returned to power at all levels in 2023 for more dividends of democracy.

According to him, the APC government has carried out much developmental projects and impacted lives.

‘’Our party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will bring his wealth of experience to salvage our country.

‘’Here in Gombe, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya has good chances in 2023, considering what he has been doing since he became the governor of the state in 2019,’’ he said. (NAN)

