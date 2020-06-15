Tinubu Support Organization appoints Yobe Coordinator

Share the news













Tinubu Support Organization has appointed a lawyer, Mohammed Haruna Potiskum as its Yobe State Coordinator.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Director General, Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday June 15, 2020.

According to the statement, his appointment was borne of his track records and firm support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his desire to see him emerge President of Nigeria in 2023.

The statement said that Mohammed Haruna Postiskum was born on January 12, 1984 in Potiskum, Yobe State.

It further said that he attended Race Course Primary School between 1990 to 1995, from where he proceeded to Government Day Secondary School Potiskum, from 1996 to 2001.

“He gained admission into the prestigious University of Maiduguri in 2006, from where he graduated with LLB (Hons) in 2011.

“He cut his teeth as a certified lawyer at the Nigerian Law School, Bagauda (Kano Campus) between 2011 to 2013 and obtained Call To Bar Certificate same year,” it added.

Prior to that, he obtained an NYSC Certificate after the mandatory National Youth Service Corps in 2011.

Potiskum has so far, gathered working experience from several reputable public institutions.

“He was a Census Polling Clerk for the 2006 (Census), Presiding Officer (INEC) 2007 General Elections and Lecturer, Jigawa State College of Legal and Islamic Studies Ringim, Jigawa State.

“From his reach resume, he also served as an Assistant Company Secretary, Yobe Investment Company Ltd Damaturu, Yobe State, Legal Officer, Office of the Head of Service, Governor’s Office, Damaturu Yobe State, Senior State Counsel, Attorney General Chambers (Office of the DPP) Director public Prosecution, Damaturu, Yobe State and Senior State Counsel: Attorney General Chambers, Zonal Office, Potiskum.

He is happily married and his hobbies include researching on legal Issues, traveling and watching educative documentaries.

