Tinubu support groups back Oyo State’s Gov. Makinde’s re-election bid

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election, some Bola Tinubu support groups in Oyo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The groups are the Southern for Tinubu, BAT Democracy, and Yoruba Campaign for BAT and Tinubu Campaign Movement,

The jointly issued a press statement in Ibadan on Friday to declare the support, which they stated was because of the outstanding performances of Makinde.

The National Coordinator, Mr Adebayo Moronsole and the Public Relations Officer/Director of Strategy, Mr Emmanuel Adesanya, jointly signed the statement.

“Seyi Makinde should continue in office for the improved life of the people of Oyo Stat; therefore, the Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu coalition groups are pledging our support for him and his deputy.

“The group has no fewer than 372,000 members who have their Permanent Voter Cards.

“Our grassroots mobilisers are now on house-to-house campaign for the re-election of the governor.

“We have enjoyed many good works by Makinde’s administration, including peace and security in the state.

“We urge Oyo State citizens to support this administration’s re-election for the continuation of the good works,’’ the statement read. (NAN)