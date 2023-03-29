Tinubu still outstanding at 71, says Uba Sani

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senator Uba Sani, Governor-elect, Kaduna State has rejoiced with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at 70 years, describing him as an outstanding public servant and pro-democracy icon.

In joining compatriots and well-wishers across the globe in congratulating thePresident-Elect on his 71st birthday, Uba Sani said the Jagaban is a living legend; an extraordinary public servant, pro-democracy icon, political strategist and tactician of distinction and Pan-Nigerian.

“The history of the battle against military authoritarianism and enthronement of democracy in Nigeria cannot be written without a special mention of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

“He and other patriots made huge sacrifices so that our people will be free and join other democratic nations. I was in the trenches with Asiwaju in the days of pro-democracy struggle. I found him a dependable ally in the struggle for a better Nigeria,” Senator Sani said .

He said he was also proud to have worked closely with Tinubu to ensure the success of the APC at different levels in the 2023 elections.The Jagaban, according to Uba Sani, has the capacity and competence to take Nigeria to higher heights and will govern with the fear of Allah taking the entire country as his constituency.

“He will treat all Nigerians fairly and equally. His record in Lagos State speaks for itself. I pray to Almighty Allah to give Jagaban the wisdom and strength to steer our dear country to new heights. May the Jagaban’s era be a glorious era,” Sani said.