Tinubu still angry with CBN, calls it ‘den of malfeasance’ in national broadcast

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has referred to Nigeria’s apex Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) as “the den of malfeasance”.

The President made this unusual assertion during his 63rd anniversary broadcast to the nation, where he pledged among others some “housecleaning”.

He said inter alia, “I pledged a thorough housecleaning of the den of malfeasance the CBN had become. That housecleaning is well underway.

He said further, “A new leadership for the Central Bank has been constituted. Also, my special investigator will soon present his findings on past lapses and how to prevent similar reoccurrences.

“Henceforth, monetary policy shall be for the benefit of all and not the exclusive province of the powerful and wealthy.”

Tinubu’s reference to the CBN as a a den of malfeasance was a palpable reiteration of the President’s anger with the apex Bank.

Upon assuming office, the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele suspended and later arrested by the DSS.

The President also appointed a special investigator Jim Obazee to look into the books of the CBN while the probe by DSS goes on.

A new CBN Governor has been appointed.He is Yemi Cardoso.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Tinubu’s anger with the CBN dates back to the period of his campaign for election where he made the Emi Lokan declaration in Abeokuta.It was also a time that the CBN had curiously unveiled a curious Naira redesign policy which Tinubu and his supporters believed he was the target of the policy.

Tinubu had said angrily in Abeokuta, “They hoarded money, they hoarded Naira, we will go and vote and we will win, even if they change the ink on Naira notes”.

What is discernible therefore, is that the President is determined to ensure further changes at the CBN.How far he will go remains to be seen.

