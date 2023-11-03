Tinubu speaks on ‘strong, bold endeavour to rebuild Nigeria’

…..Tinubu speaks on ‘strong, bold endeavour

By Oluwasegun Aina

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked government functionaries on proper service delivery for national development.

He stated this on Wednesday at 2023 cabinet retreat for political appointees taking place at International Conference Center, Abuja. The government functionaries ranging from Minister, Special Adviser, Special Assistant, Permanent Secretaries were also tasked on unalloyed commitment and dedication to work .

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu said “The retreat is a determination to embark on a very strong, bold endeavour to rebuild Nigeria economy and people’s hope renewed. He called for strong determination to navigate the future of this country.

“We are not looking backwards. We can’t compare and give excuses. This is our country we have to build it; we have to renew the foundation. We have to give hope to the populace, Nigerians are looking forward to good democracy and economic growth with pathway to their prosperity. We will put together best brains for civil service standard.

Tinubu further said, politics aside, “President is the president of all, whether affiliated with some political parties, regardless of religious, ethnic or otherwise, we are one. A great Nigeria is possible, and a greater Nigeria will come with your commitment, guidance, and resolute determination to give the country a direction. “Be assured that this great country is one family in one house, geographically located, partitioned, and living in different rooms. But we are all one family.

Tinubu added, “We are lucky we have a nation, the challenges are all over the world. You can see the chaos all around you. But be focused, like a man driving in the tunnel, don’t see the sky, don’t look up, face your direction. Be committed to the value and principle of results that will affect you, your neighbour, and the entire nation.

“The last six months is centered on reviewing and evaluating ourselves, we have come a long way, but we set the agenda. Healthcare is a priority. Education of our people is a must. There is no other weapon against poverty than education. You have the opportunity to change things.

“It is important to know we are here to make allegiance and give direction to that one family, making sure that relationships can only be stronger if we give hope to our people. We can only achieve our mission with boldness and strong determination with collaboration.

“Hadiza Balla Usman will head delivery unit. Any complaint or complaints should be channelled to her office. I am ready to enjoy the retreat going forward. We are not retreating from progress. We are just to talk to one another and chart a path for progress and prosperity of this nation.

He expressed optimism for better brainstorming session. “At the end of this retreat, you are going to sign a bond of understanding for outstanding performance,” he added.

