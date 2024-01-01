Tinubu signs 2024 budget into law



President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N28.78 trillion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu signed the appropriation bill into law immediately after returning from the Christmas and New Year holidays in Lagos.

At the event, Tinubu commended the efforts of the members of the National Assembly in passing the bill on time and working during weekends and holidays.

NAN reports that with him at the event were the Senate President, Goodswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudden Abbas, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola.

Others included: Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu had pledged to use the provisions in the budget to touch the lives of citizens positively.

In his New Year broadcast on Monday, Tinubu had also said that the budget comprised key priority areas that touched every critical sector of the nation’s economy. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

