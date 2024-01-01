Monday, January 1, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu signs 2024 budget into law
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Tinubu signs 2024 budget into law

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
23


President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, signed the 2024 appropriation bill of N28.78 trillion into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu signed the appropriation bill into law immediately after returning from the Christmas and New Year holidays in Lagos.

At the event, Tinubu commended the efforts of the members of the National Assembly in passing the bill on time and working during weekends and holidays.

NAN reports that with him at the event were the Senate President, Goodswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudden Abbas, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola.

Others included: Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu had pledged to use the provisions in the budget to touch the lives of citizens positively.

In his New Year broadcast on Monday, Tinubu had also said that the budget comprised key priority areas that touched every critical sector of the nation’s economy. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Previous article
Oshiomhole inspires constituents with new year message
Next article
2024: LP ‘ll adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party—Obi
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.