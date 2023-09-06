Tinubu, Shettima’s victory: Buhari hails PEPC for ‘spurning intimidation’

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness with ruling of the Presidential Elections Petition Court confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, media aide to ex President Buhari.

According to Shehu, the former President said the PEPC has “written history” by spurning intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice according law to a majority of citizens whose wish is that the choices they made are respected.

“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding “ with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.

“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.”

The former President also voiced his appreciation to all citizens for maintaining peace throughout this period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

He sends warm congratulations to the President, the Vice President and the All Progressives Congress on the victory in court, expressing his best wishes to them in fulfilling the peoples aspirations.

