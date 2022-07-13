Tinubu/Shettima ticket best formula for APC – Senator

Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Danladi Sankara (APC-Jigawa) has lauded Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for picking Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 presidential poll, saying it is a good formula to win the election.



Sankara, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by his media aide Mr Muhammad Nazifi.



He described Shettima as competent, cerebral, tested and an accomplished leader and administrator that would add value to the presidency of Tinubu.



“By the choice of Shettima as his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has proven himself as a leader with great wisdom and vision to assemble capable people to assist him provide desired leadership that would improve welfare of Nigerians.



“Shettima is capable and well prepared, we are together with him in this 9th Senate and everyone is aware of his leadership capabilities.



” He will compliment efforts of Tinubu to bring about the desired progress and development of the nation, ” he said.



Sankara said there was no need for apprehensions on the party’s Muslim-Muslim,adding that Tinubu and Shettima were both patriotic Nigerians.



He said the duo were conscious of the requirements of equity and justice in leadership and public administration. (NAN)

