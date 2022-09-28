Tinubu/Shettima media team will mobilise Nigerians for APC: Danladi Bako

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Dr Danladi Bako, Co- Director, Strategic Communication, APC Presidential Campaign Council, says the Tinubu/Shettima media team will mobilise Nigerians across the country to vote for the party in 2023.

Bako said in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja: ”Without doubt, this team has not only the capacity , capability and character to drive the media agenda of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign, but also to win the presidential ballot convincingly.

”I daresay, on my part the target will be to run a media campaign so that the general voting public as well as members of the other contesting political parties will vote for the APC candidate.

”This will be done as we saw in the last United States that many Republicans on election day voted for a Democratic party candidate Joe Biden.”

Bako, a former Director-General of Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), expressed delight with the selection of media veterans for the team.

”We are happy with the careful, deliberate and definitive assemblage of some of the finest, some of the most cerebral and some of the most audacious yet most civil temperate hands in Nigeria’s journalistic eco-system.

”This is a barometer to measure and evaluate the seriousness and importance the APC, NWC and indeed the party attach to the electioneering campaign imminent upon us .

”Print and the electronic media have grown exponentially along with the unmistakable impact the media has globally on electioneering, the electoral process and its outcomes did not escape the attention of the APC,” he said.

The co-director said that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima have put a” media armada” together in readiness for the five-month long battle ahead.

”This team boasts of the indefatigable editor and former Managing Director of Nigeria’s News Agency, Bayo Onanuga to the irrepressible Senior Advocate of Nigeria Festus Keyamo.

”It also includes the unflappable and audacious Femi Fani-Kayode to the unparalleled resourceful broadcaster Danladi Bako , the All Progressive Congress leadership couldn’t have made better choices for the task ahead.

”Add “General Overseer” Dele Alake and Blueprint newspaper’s Mohammed Idris to the mix and the die is cast,” he said.

Bako said that along with ”the super – cast” was a motley crowd of seasoned columnists like Sam Omatseye and ace broadcaster, Babajide Otitoju who by were affiliated somehow to this stellar group of APC media team whose support and inputs would always come in handy.

The former Sokoto State Commissioner for Information said, ”from what I know of this class of 2023 media moguls, I can promise we shall observe decorum , good conduct and a huge dose of civility in line with the Ashiwaju Tinubu/Kashim Shettima philosophy.” (NAN)

