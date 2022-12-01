Tinubu/Shettima: Entertainment Independent Campaign Group calls for unity to attain victory

By Mateen Badru

The Independent Campaign Group (ICG) of the entertainment sector for Tinubu-Shettima and Sanwo-Olu -Hamzat, on Thursday called for unity to attain victory in the 2023 general elections.

The group made the call during a meeting at the APC House, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held to brainstorm on the way forward and build teamwork and the needed intelligence to win the 2023 general elections.

The Director of Entertainment, ICG, Mr Yinka Quadri, said all entertainers in Lagos are welcome and enjoined to work together in ensuring that APC wins in the 2023 general elections.

Quadri said it was the responsibility of members of the group to speak with the public and educate them on the misconceptions they had about APC.

“We need to come together and convince the people to vote for APC in the coming elections. So many of them have a wrong mindset about the party but we should make them see reasons to vote APC.

“When we all work for the government, we will reap the fruit of out labour. We need to be dedicated to this campaign for APC to be victorious.

“The government of APC has done well in all aspects. Look at infrastructure, they have embarked on so many projects to better the people’s lives. So we need to work on the impression of the people,” he said.

The director added that members and vibrant participants in the campaign would get a certificate which they could present after election to seek help at the government’s ministries.

Cardinal James Odunbaku, an APC chieftain, who was at the meeting said that the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, was well known by the people hence the need to carry the entertainment industry along as it had the capacity to influence the people toward voting for APC.

He also commended the group director, Quadri , saying that his works in the entertainment industry had spoken for him which makes him competent to lead the group.

“You all need to be very active. It’s two months to elections. We will give you the needed support and we shall not fail,” he said.

The group patron, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, also said there was need to work together to achieve success in the 2023 general elections.

“We need to work together because this involves us all. There is no discrimination in the entertainment industry. This is Lagos and it has favoured us all.

“Let us not backbite, there is no gain in it. We should see ourselves as one. The victory of APC in the coming elections is a victory for all of us,” he said.

Veteran actor Adewale Elesho also commended the effort of Quadri in steering the group and urged members to support him in achieving the mandate given.

A former lawmaker, Funmilola Tejuosho, expressed optimism that APC would win in the coming elections as capable hands in the entertainment industry had also joined in the campaign.

“We know you are capable, you are tested and trusted. We know you can talk to the youth, the women, everyone in Lagos and they will listen. By the grace of God, we are winning in the coming elections,” he said.

Also, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, said “Lagos favours entertainers which is a reason for everyone to be committed to making sure APC wins the coming elections.

“Members should only engage in issue-based campaigns and also show dedication in making sure Sanwo-Olu is re-elected as the governor of Lagos State and Bola Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Movie Director, Ralph Nwadike, urged the people to vote for Tinubu based on precedence. (NAN)