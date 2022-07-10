Tinubu/Shettima, a winning combination, says Tinubu Vanguard

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

A political support group, Tinubu Vanguard, has applauded the selection of Sen. Kashim Shettima as vice presidential candidate of The All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Benjamin Johnny, Director-General of the group, in a statement on Sunday, commended APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for making a wise choice in Shettima, a former Governor of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu disclosed his choice of Shettima as running mate to newsmen on Sunday in Daura, while paying Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Johnny, the choice of Shettima is good news for the APC and Nigeria at large, considering his capacity and patriotic zeal.

“We congratulate Shettima on his selection as vice presidential candidate of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We appreciate Tinubu for making the right choice that can guarantee victory at the polls. Pairing him with Tinubu is an assurance of a greater Nigeria.

“Shettima is known for his leadership qualities as displayed while serving as governor of Borno, and also for his intellectual capacity and patriotism,” he said.(NAN)

