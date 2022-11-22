Tinubu-Shettima 2023: We Are Partners in Progress – Prince Omole

The Diaspora Directorate of the Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has said its doors are wide open for partnership and collaboration in its journey to ensure Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Prince Ade Omole, Director of the Diaspora Directorate, reiterated the need for unity of purpose, during the visits by Directorate members and Tinubu loyalists in the Diaspora to his Maitama Office in Abuja, Nigeria.

“We are presently propagating the message of hope out to Nigerians in the Diaspora and canvassing for their support towards the Tinubu Presidency. Asiwaju has verifiable track records in good governance and service delivery which makes our assignment to engage and win the support of potential voters much easier.

“We are sharing with Nigerians, at home and abroad, the transformative leadership, progressive ideals and vision possessed by Asiwaju to take Nigeria to another level of meaningful development.

“We are confident that Asiwaju Tinubu will bring about renewed hope that will translate to real prosperity. He will address the challenges facing the youths, women and the vulnerable in our society. Asiwaju’s Action Plan will touch the lives of Nigerians, traders, artisans and those in search of legitimate means of livelihood and impact Nigerians in the Diaspora positively.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

