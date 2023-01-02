Tinubu/Shetima Integrity Group holds rally, drums support for APC in Kebbi

Ibrahim bello

Birnin Kebbi, Jan. 2, 2023 (NAN) Tinubu Integrity Group, on Monday, held a rally in Birnin Kebbi to woo electorate into casting their votes for All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was organised in support of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President and Dr Nasiru Idris as Kebbi State Governor.

NAN also reports that the rally, which drew participants from different youth, women and tribal groups, took-off from Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi and terminated at APC state campaign office on Sultan Abubakar road.

Speaking at the terminating point of the rally, the Coordinator, Tinubu/Shetima Integrity Group, Abubakar Sadiq-Fakai, said the essence of the rally was to seek for support for APC in the forthcoming elections at all levels.

He recalled that a similar incident took place prior to the 2015 general elections and it yielded results, hence the need to repeat same in 2023.

According to him, APC has done lots of good things in Nigeria, both at the state and federal levels, including creating job opportunities through different intervention programmes.

In his speech, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, the Coordinator, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) in Kebbi State, advised people to come out en masse to vote for APC to reciprocate the goodies being enjoyed.

He said that the crowd that participated in the rally was a demonstration of the acceptability of the party’s candidates at both state and the federal levels.

On his part, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Media, Mr Yahaya Sarki, urged people to vote massively for APC as a show of appreciation to the dividends of democracy being enjoyed across the state.

Sarki, who is also the Publicity Chairman, APC Presidential Campaign Council in the state, noted with satisfaction that the Bagudu led-adminstration had a track record of prudent management of resources.

He observed that support for Tinubu to become president and Idris to be governor was a support for justice, peace and unity of Kebbi in particular and Nigeria the nation at large.

The Acting Chairman, APC Youths in the state, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, recalled that in 2015, North-West zone had enjoyed the support of the South-West to produce Muhammadu Buhari as president, hence the need for North-West to reciprocate the gesture now.

He said that support for APC was a support for continuation of oil exploration in the North, adding that the Buhari led-administration was the first to explore and commence oil drilling in Northern Nigeria. (NAN)