By Kingsley Okoye

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sent to the Senate a list of 28 ministerial nominees for consideration and confirmation.

The list is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate , Godswill Akpabio.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the letter conveying the ministerial nominees to Senate in plenary.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio received the letter.

