Tinubu: Sen Uba Sani upbeat about APC’s victory in 2023

Kaduna State 2023 governorship aspirant, Senator Uba Sani has expressed confidence in the possibility of APC’s victory in 2023 going by the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

The elated lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions made this known on his verified tweeter account on Wednesday.

The Kaduna governorship aspirant stated that wth Asiwaju’s victory, the APC was poised to deliver a telling blow to the PDP and other parties in the 2023 presidential elections.

Describing Tinubu as “leading politician and master political strategist, achiever and veteran of many political battles”, the lawmaker also assured that “Asiwaju has all it takes to lead us to victory and build on the legacy of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari”.

He also expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the National Working Committee of the APC and the governors for “working assiduously to deliver an excellent Special Convention.”

Turning to the role the president played on the primary election, Senator Uba Sani commended Buhari for “providing a level playing ground which made it possible for us to have a rancour free convention.”

The lawmaker then advised: “Let us get down to work. We must not rest on our oars until victory is certain”.

He then seized the opportunity to “join millions of our party faithfuls and well wishers in Nigeria and across the globe in congratulating our Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his resounding victory…”

