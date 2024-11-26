Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of Oluyede as Army Chief

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for appointment as the substantive COAS.

By Naomi Sharang

Tinubu’s letter of request was read on Tuesday at the plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He had earlier appointed Oluyede as the acting COAS, following the demise of Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who held the position.

The President noted in the letter that the request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 218 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

The letter is with the title: “Confirmation of appointment of Lieutenant General Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff”.

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Lieutenant General Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Lieutenant General Oluyede has been serving diligently in an active capacity since his appointment.

“He has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the security and continued stability of our nation and the progress of our Armed Forces.

“His qualifications, experience and contributions to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large make him well suited for this important role.

“While I am confident that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter read.

Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Army for further legislative work, and to report back to plenary as soon as practicable. (NAN)