Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 5 directors of CBN board

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of five persons as members of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The President’s request is contained in a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Tinubu said that the request is in compliance with the provision of section 6(1a) of the section 10(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) establishment act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointments of the underlisted five persons as directors of the board of the CBN: Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu”.

Akpabio then referred the request to the committee on Banking, Finance and other Financial Institutions for further legislative action.

The committee was given one week to act on the request. (NAN)

By Naomi Sharang