Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 3 new ministerial nominees

By Kingsley Okoye

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm his additional three nominees for appointment as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Tinubu in the letter said: “In compliance with the provisions of section 147, sub section 2 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999 as amended.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate three nominees for confirmation of Senate.

“Dr Jamila Biu Ibrahim, Balarabe Abass Lawal, and Ayodele Olawale for confirmation as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the usual assurances of my highest regards.”

Akpabio, after reading the letter said the request would be referred to the Committee of the Whole for an expeditious action at the next legislative date.(NAN)

