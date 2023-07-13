Tinubu seeks Senate’s approval for N500bn palliatives

By Naomi Sharang

President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate requesting the approval of N500 billion for palliatives to mitigate the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

The request was contained in a letter to the Senate and was read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Thursday.

The letter is titled “Request for the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.”

And it reads: “I write to request the approval of the Senate for the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

“The request has become necessary in order to among other things, source the funds necessary to provide palliatives to mitigate the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“The sum of N500 billion had been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.”

Akpabio thereafter refered the letter to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.(NAN)

