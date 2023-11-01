Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of FERMA Board

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of Senate for confirmation of 11 nominees as Governing Board members of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter read at plenary on Tuesday by President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Tinubu in the letter said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, (FERMA) Act, 2007.

” I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointments of the underlisted eleven 11 persons as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and Members of the Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Chijioke Agbasi as Managing Director.

Others listed for appointment as executive board members include Ibi Manasseh, Oye Ojobe , Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

Sen. Timothy Aduda, Babatunde Daramola Onnu, Preye Oseke, Aminu Adamu, Abubakar Bappa, Shehu Mohammed and Yusuf Lawal Othman.

“Whilst hoping that this request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept. Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest. consideration,”Tinubu said.

Tinubu in a separate letter also sought the approval of Senate for appointment

of the Auditor- General for the Federation.

Tinubu, in the letter said “In compliance with the provisions of Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)

” I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa K. Chira as Auditor- General for the Federation, further to the recommendation of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards”, Tinubu said.

