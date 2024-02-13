Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of chairman, members of Hajj Commission

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of Senate for confirmation of Chairman and Board Members of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of Senate for confirmation of Chairman and Board Members of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Tinubu’s request, which he said was “in accordance with the National Hajj Commission Act 2006 was conveyed in a letter addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to present to you for confirmation by the Senate the under listed persons as Chairman and members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The list includes: “Jalal Alabi as Chairman, Aliyu Abdulrazaq, (Commissioner Policy, Personnel and Finance), Mr. Anofi Elegushi (Commissioner, Operations) and Prof. Abubakar Yagawal (Commissioner, Planning and Research).

“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards”, Tinubu said.

Senate President, Godswill Akpiabio said he had looked at sections of the National Hajj Commission Act 2006, which required members of the commission to be drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

He said contact was expected to be made to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, saying that Senate expects list of names of the six members from the zones.

Akpabio, thereafter referred the request to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for further legislative inputs and report back to plenary in 10 days.