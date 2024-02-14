Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Chairman, members of CBN MPC

President Bola Tinubu has sought the confirmation of Senate for the appointment of a Chairman and Members for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu in the letter titled Constitution of Monetary Policy Committee for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said, “in accordance with the provisions of section 12 of CBN Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the confirmation of the underlisted 12 persons as Chairman and members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Tinubu in the letter listed the 12 persons to include: Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor (Chairman), Muhammad Abdullahi CBN Deputy Governor (Member), Bala Bello CBN Deputy Governor (Member), Emem Usoro CBN Deputy Governor (Member), Philip Ikeazor CBN Deputy Governor (Member).

Others include, Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) (Member), Jafia Lydia Shehu, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance (Member), Muritala Sabo CBN Director (Member), Aloysius Uche (Member), Agu Paulin (Member), Mustapha Akinwumi (Member), Bamidele Amon (Member),

“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards,” Tinubu said.

Akpabio thereafter referred the request to Committees on Finance Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions for further legislative inputs and report back to plenary in one week.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye