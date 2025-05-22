Tinubu seeks Senate approval of N1.48trn 2025 Rivers Appropriation Bill

President Bola Tinubu has sought the consideration and approval of the Senate for the N1.48 trillion 2025 Rivers budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu’s request is contained

By Kingsley Okoye

President Bola Tinubu has sought the consideration and approval of the Senate for the N1.48 trillion 2025 Rivers budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Thursday.

The president, in the letter entitled: “Forwarding of Rivers State Government 2025 Appropriation Bill for consideration by the National Assembly”, recalled that the state is currently under emergency rule which was proclaimed and duly gazetted in March.

“Regulation 4, sub-section 2 of the emergency rule 2025 requires authorisation for expenditure from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers state for its activities.

“In the absence of the State House of Assembly, it is expected that the national assembly acts on that behalf, hence the request for the approval of the senate for the Rivers state government 2025 appropriation bill.

“The appropriation bill for the year 2025 is in the total sum of N1.48 trillion, wherein the sum of N324 billion is for infrastructure, both ongoing and new projects, while the sum of N166 billion is for the health sector, including N5 billion for free drugs for treatment of malaria and other common ailments.

“The sum of N75.6 billion is proposed for the educational sector and the sum of N31.4 billion is proposed for agricultural purposes,” the letter stated.

Tinubu said that the spending plan prioritised investment in critical sectors of the state, such as infrastructure, health, including drugs for malaria and other common ailments, education and agriculture projected to generate 6,000 jobs.

“Accordingly, I hereby forward the Rivers state government 2025 appropriation bill and trust that it will receive the expeditions and the auspicious consideration of the senate.

“Please accept, the distinguished Senate President and the distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards,” the president said.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, shortly after reading the letter, referred it to the senate ad-hoc committee on emergency rule in Rivers.

He directed the committee to report back to plenary as soon as possible. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)