Tinubu seeks senate approval for key appointments

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting confirmation of Prof. Melvin Ayogu’s appointment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors.

By Naomi Sharang

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting confirmation of Prof. Melvin Ayogu’s appointment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors.

The request is contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter states: “In compliance with Section 10(1) of the CBN (Establishment) Act, 2007, I present for Senate confirmation the appointment of Prof. Melvin Ayogu as a board member.”

It adds: “His Curriculum Vitae is attached. The Senate is invited to note that this nominee completes the Board’s composition as required under Section 6 of the CBN Act, 2007.”

Tinubu also sought Senate confirmation for Mr Nwakuche Ndidi’s appointment as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).

“In compliance with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, I present for Senate confirmation the appointment of Mr Nwakuche Ndidi as Controller-General, NCOS.” (NAN)