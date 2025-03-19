Tinubu seeks Reps approval on the state of emergency on Rivers

The Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekitit state) says the House of Representatives will on Wednesday, debate the state of emergency declared

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekitit state) says the House of Representatives will on Wednesday, debate the state of emergency declared on Rivers by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rotimi said that President Bola Tinubu had officially written the house of his decision in line with section 305 of the Constitution.

“Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted.

“It will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, and further legislative action debated and decided,” he said.

Following the lingering political unrest between the Executive and the Legislature in Rivers, Tinubu, in a live broadcast on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency on the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all elected lawmakers of the State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

NAN reports that Tinubu appointed the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers while the judiciary continued operations.

Following the influence of the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike on the political face off, many stakeholders had threatened to embark on mass protests while others had commenced vandalising public property like oil pipelines.

Rotimi, however, said that the National Assembly was duly consulted before the declaration of state of emergency by the President.

He said that the leadership of the National Assembly met with the President and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu among other security chiefs ahead of the broadcast. (NAN)