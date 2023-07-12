Tinubu seeks NASS approval for N500bn palliatives

By EricJames Ochigbo

President Bola Tinubu has requested the National Assembly to approve N500 billion for palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the House of Representatives and read by the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas at plenary on Wednesday.

“I write to the House of Representatives to approve the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

“The request has become necessarily important to among other things source for funds necessary to provide palliative to mitigate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion Naira only has been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliative to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

“While I hope that the House of Representatives will consider this request expeditiously,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas said that the request would be considered on Thursday, July 13, urging members interested to prepare for the debate. (NAN)

