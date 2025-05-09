Tinubu seeks confirmation of Chairman, MD, Board members of NCDC

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointments of 19 persons as Chairman, Managing Director/CEO and Members of the Board of the North-Central

By Naomi Sharang

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointments of 19 persons as Chairman, Managing Director/CEO and Members of the Board of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s letter during Thursday’s plenary.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provisions of Part I, Section 2(2)(a) of the North-Central Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2024…

“I write to present, for confirmation by the Senate, in consultation with the House of Representatives, the appointments of the under-listed nineteen (19) persons as Chairman, Managing Director/CEO and Members of the Board of the North-Central Development Commission”.

“They are Cosmas Akyhir Chairman, Benue, Tsenyil Yiltsen, Managing Director; Plateau, Dauda Kigbu, Member; Nasarawa, Zakari Jikantoro, Member; Niger.

Others are Sulaiman Ali, member; Kogi, Rev. Bunmi Olusona, member; Kwara Dr Umar Mantu, member; Plateau, Atotse Abraham, member; Benue.

“Solomon Adodo, member; FCT, Abdulkadir Usman, member ;North-West, Habu Mamman, member; North-East

Dr Atinuke Owolabi, member; South-West.

“Racheal Nse, member; South-South, Boniface Izziogu, member; South-East, James Uloko Executive Director, Benue, Atika Ajanah Executive Director, Projects;

Kogi.

“Hajiya Bilgis Sanni Executive Director, Kwara, Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim Executive Director, Nasarawa and Muhammad Bashar Executive Director, Niger.”

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate. please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.(NAN)

(www.nanews.ng)