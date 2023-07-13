Tinubu says democracy must be nurtured for progress 

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has said that democracy must be nurtured and sustained for Nigeria and Africa to make genuine progress and development.

Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said the President stated this in Abuja when he received leaders of the Senate.

The delegation, led by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made the visit to congratulate Tinubu on his emergence as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“Democracy must survive. We need it to make progress. We have to send the right signal to the rest of the world particularly outside Africa that we mean business,” he said.

The President said his election to chair the body of the 16 West African heads of government was unexpected and unanimous, saying it was a call to service that requires more hard work.

Speaking of his election, which came as a vote of confidence by fellow leaders in the region, Tinubu said it was an “additional responsibility we must bear for the good of Africa”.

“With encouragement like this from you and other channels, the credit means more work.”

Tinubu pledged not to let Nigerians down in the discharge of his responsibilities in spite of the current challenges.

Earlier, Akpabio said the election of the President during his first outing with the regional body was a testament to the high esteem in which his colleagues held him.

“We came to congratulate you on the laurel that you brought back home.

“On the first day, you were in the chambers of ECOWAS, your Brother-Presidents unanimously elected you to lead them.

“Your emergence signified the renewed hope you brought to Nigerians.”

Akpabio said the senate and the entire national assembly would continue to support the President to deliver on his mandate and accomplish his vision for a more prosperous Nigeria.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

