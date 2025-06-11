Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu reconciliation excites lawmaker

Mr Jude Idimogu, a former Lagos lawmaker, has praised President Bola Tinubu as an exemplary father after reconciling with his political godson, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tensions between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu escalated recently after the President was allegedly said to have ‘snubbed’ the governor.

Though the cause of the disagreement remains unclear, Sunday’s meeting was reportedly mediated by the Governance Advisory Council, the top decision-making body in Lagos APC.

At the gathering, GAC Chairman Prince Tajudeen Olusi welcomed Tinubu and appealed to him to forgive anyone who may have wronged him, including Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The President then reportedly declared, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven,” prompting the governor and GAC members to prostrate in apparent appreciation.

Responding, Idimogu, a deputy leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, told NAN that Tinubu had again demonstrated leadership worthy of emulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“President Tinubu has once more shown he is a father figure, rising above any personal issues with Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is a performing and loyal leader.

“This proves Asiwaju is a compassionate and visionary leader. He has displayed a heart large enough to accommodate and forgive.

“Choosing the Eid Kabir celebration to forgive and reconcile with Sanwo-Olu shows that Tinubu truly fears and honours God,” he said.

Idimogu thanked the President for accepting back his political godson and expressed hope that no such rift would arise again in the future.

He added that with the issue resolved, Sanwo-Olu could now focus fully on governance and improving the lives of Lagos residents.

“We must also commend Sanwo-Olu for his humility and calmness. He is soft-spoken, intelligent, and has served the state excellently.

“Sanwo-Olu is God-fearing. Any offence he may have committed was surely unintentional.

“Sometimes we offend unknowingly. But when it becomes clear, a good leader must apologise. I’m glad he did.

“We must now move forward and work in unity as we prepare for the 2027 election, which the President will win, God willing,” Idimogu said.

He maintained that Tinubu would emerge victorious in 2027, regardless of any opposition coalitions or alliances.

“Tinubu is God’s choice to rebuild Nigeria. We are confident he will complete a second term successfully, in good health,” he said.

Idimogu thanked the GAC, led by Chief Tajudeen Olusi, for wisely stepping in to help resolve the dispute.

He also commended Lagos APC leaders for having internal mechanisms that prevent issues from escalating publicly.

Idimogu urged Nigerians, especially Northern leaders, to rally behind the President for national progress.

He prayed for Tinubu’s long life, strength, and wisdom to continue leading the nation toward recovery and growth.

According to him, the President’s efforts at repositioning the country have been meaningful and are already yielding results.

He also appealed to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, to forgive any wrongs in the recent legislative dispute.

“For progress, forgiveness is vital. We wrong God, yet He forgives us. So, we must do the same for one another,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)