Tinubu salutes Lalong at 60

By Chimezie Godfrey

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Nigeria Governors Forum (NNGF), Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement on Friday by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz of the Office of the President-elect,

Asiwaju Tinubu described the governor, who was the director-general of his presidential campaign, as a consummate politician and humble achiever.

The president-elect said: “I join family and friends in celebrating Governor Simon Lalong on his 60th birthday. This is a remarkable moment which calls for the rolling out of drums in celebration of well-spent three scores.

“I admire the consummate professional and political career of Governor Lalong, rising from being Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly to the governorship, and I watched with admiration and deep appreciation how he deployed his immense skills and bag of humour in leading our campaign to victory.

“Despite his rare accomplishments, Governor Lalong remains admirably humble allowing results of his hard work and diligence to speak for him.

“Your Excellency, I am happy our campaign benefited from your political acumen and insights. At 60, the future is still ahead of you. I wish you continued God’s grace and many more years in good health.”