Tinubu salutes Gov. Oyetola at 66, applauds his achievements

Sen. Bola Tinubu, National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), has felicitated with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, as he clocks 66.

Tinubu applauded Oyetola for his financial ingenuity and administrative expertise.

The APC leader in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, on Monday in Lagos, said that the governor had achieved much with little resources.

He said that Oyetola has placed Osun on the pedestal of economic stability, rejuvenation and prosperity.

According to the former governor of Lagos, Gov. Oyetola’s giant strides in all sectors ranging from economy, provision of infrastructure and the environment to health, security, justice and law are remarkable.

“The welfare and wellbeing of the people ought to be the raison d’etre of any government.

” It should be at the core of its very existence and at the heart of democracy itself.

“Democracy must work to create and enhance the provision of its dividends to the people.

“Osun State government has taken this guiding principle as an article of faith.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has been doing just that in the last two years.

“He has demonstrated his financial ingenuity and administrative expertise.

“He is quietly but effectively making the difference in the lives of the people of the state,” he said

Tinubu added that Gov. Oyetola had built on the foundation laid by his predecessors, particularly by immediate-past governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, noting that he prioritized economic development and industrialization.

“The icing on the cake is the recent inauguration of the construction of an international trade centre and inland port in Dagbolu.

“The project is aimed at turning the area into the industrial hub of the state and South-West, and taking maximum advantage of the train infrastructure.

“This excellent achievement is hardly surprising giving the governor’s distinguished background as an insurance guru and his successful career in the private sector,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader thanked Oyetola for making the progressive party proud.

He said that the governor has displayed the Omoluabi ethos, which separate them from the reactionary elements.

“Oyetola is a bundle of wisdom, maturity and integrity.

“As he turns 66 today, my prayer is that Almighty Allah grant him many more years in good health.

“I pray Allah imbue him with His grace and protection as he pilots Osun to enviable heights,” Tinubu said (NAN)

