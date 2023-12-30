Saturday, December 30, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu salutes excellence of Nigerian women, as he hosts Super Falcons Star,...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProject

Tinubu salutes excellence of Nigerian women, as he hosts Super Falcons Star, Asisat Oshoala

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
107

President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, hosted Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons striker and 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year, in Lagos, on Thursday.

President Tinubu and the First Lady had congratulated the Barcelona star on winning the best African female footballer of the year for the sixth time.

The President and the First Lady commended Oshoala for distinguishing herself in the sport, applauding her significant contributions to women’s football on the continent.

“Nigerian women will always have a pride of place in the world. What our ladies have achieved in football, our women are achieving in all fields of endeavour around the world—rising to the top and demonstrating the best of the Nigerian character of excellence, tenacity, ingenuity, and resilience,” the President said.

Cognizant of the feats of star sprinter, Tobi Amusan, and the presence of multiple Nigerian women on the Forbes’ ‘2023 World’s 100 Most Powerful Women,’ List, including media mogul, Ms. Mo Abudu, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the President and the First Lady assured Oshoala of the nation’s continued support for her and other Nigerian women striving for excellence in their chosen paths.

Speaking to journalists after the warm reception, Oshoala said: ”I want to appreciate the President and the First Lady for giving me the opportunity to present the award to them. During the last World Cup, we had a couple of issues, and they intervened and have been very supportive to the girls, even after the competition.”

Previous article
Edo 2024: Afegbua promises to tackle infrastructure decay
Next article
Akure Book Club mourns untimely passing of Governor Akeredolu
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.