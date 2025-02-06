Tinubu sacks UniAbuja VC, announces changes at other Federal Universities 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced significant leadership changes at several federal universities, including the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

These changes are effective immediately, according to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) .

At Yakubu Gowon University, President Tinubu dissolved the entire governing council and relieved Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi of her duties as Vice-Chancellor.

Senator Lanre Tejuoso, currently Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University. He will be succeeded in Makurdi by Senator Joy Emordi, now pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education.

To succeed Maikudi, President Tinubu appointed Professor Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice Chancellor at the Yakubu Gowon University for a six-month term. She will not be eligible to apply for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

In addition, President Tinubu has removed Professor Polycarp Emeka Chigbu from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), before his tenure ends on February 14.

Professor Oguejiofu T. Ujam has been appointed as his successor for six months and will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

The leadership changes at UNN extend to the role of Pro-Chancellor, with Gen. Ike Nwachukwu reassigned to Pro-Chancellor at the University of Uyo. President Tinubu appointed Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo as the new Pro-Chancellor of UNN. Previously, Ojo held the same position at the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, has been appointed to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja.

Senator Sani Stores is the new Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Senator Joy Emordi. Senator Stores is a Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Additionally, Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has been appointed the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

All appointments and reassignment decisions are effective immediately.

President Tinubu emphasised that these changes reflect his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s higher education system through dynamic leadership and accountability.

The restructuring aims to strengthen governance and academic excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.