Tinubu reverses nomination of Imam Kashim Imam as FERMA Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has reversed the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam as Chairman of the Board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The reversal was contained in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

Ngelale said, “President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

“The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.”

Ngelale further said, “All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the appointment of Imam has come under huge criticisms.

