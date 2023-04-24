Tinubu returns to Nigeria ahead of inauguration

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country in company of his wife, Sen. Oluremi, ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023 as President.

According to a report by the News agency of Nigeria, NAN, Tinubu, whose private jet arrived the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4.30 p.m, was given a rousing welcome by party supporters and stakeholders, including members of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

On hand to receive him were Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect; Mr James Faleke, Secretary of the dissolved APC PCC; Mr Ade Omole, its Director of Diaspora; Gov. Simon Lalong of Pleteau, and a former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole, among other party chieftains.

Tinubu is expected to be escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House, where he would stay ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

NAN recalls that Tinubu travelled out of Nigeria to France on March 21 to take a rest and plan ahead of his inauguration, according to a statement issued by the now dissolved APC PCC.

“The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

“He decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting,” the statement read.

NAN also reports that support groups in Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa States had earlier converged at the APC PCC Secretariat at Abuja Central Business District for onward movement to the airport to welcome Tinubu.

Only accredited support groups were allowed at the airport to welcome Tinubu and his wife Oluremi. (NAN)