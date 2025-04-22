Tinubu returns to Abuja after working visit to Europe

The President was received on arrival at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9.50 p.m. by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu returned to the country on Monday, after a two-week working visit to Europe.

The President was received on arrival at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9.50 p.m. by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, and other senior government officials.

The President had departed Nigeria on April 2 for Paris, France, where he held a high-level meeting with Mr Massad Boulos, the U.S. Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa.

The discussion focused on deepening bilateral cooperation to enhance regional security and sustainable economic development across Africa.

After his engagements in Paris, Tinubu proceeded to London over the weekend, where he continued consultations and maintained regular communication with senior government officials in Abuja. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)