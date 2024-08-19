Tinubu replaces Arabi with Saleh Usman as NAHCON Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman as the new Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Monday.

According to Ngelale, Professor Usman is a renowned scholar with qualifications from two Islamic centres of excellence — the University of Madinah and Peshawar University, Pakistan.

He is also well-grounded in Hajj operations, having served as the Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, and successfully superintended the operations of the largest quota of state pilgrims in the country.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate, the statement said.

“The President expects the new Chairman of NAHCON to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and utmost fidelity to the nation”, Ngelale said.

With this announcement Saleh Usman moves into the office to replace Jalal Arabi as NAHCON Chairman.

Though the presidential statement was silent on the Arabi, the appointment of a new Chairman came amid reports of investigation of activities at NAHCON by anti-graft agencies.