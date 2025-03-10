Tinubu renames Kano University after Yusuf Maitama Sule

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education, Kano, to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education, Kano, to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

The late Alhaji Sule (1929–2017) made significant contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his distinguished career.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President highlighted Sule’s roles, including his tenure as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he chaired the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

Sule also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the 1960 Conference of Independent States, First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

Tinubu emphasised that immortalising Amb. Sule’s legacy would inspire younger generations to uphold values like integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.

He added that as a federal university of education, the institution would continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers and strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.

The Federal University of Education, Kano, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal Government, originally owned by the Kano State government.(NAN)