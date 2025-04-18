Tinubu remains committed to Northern Nigeria’s progress – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Matawalle, has dismissed the allegations that President Bola Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria.

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

The Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Matawalle, has dismissed the allegations that President Bola Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria.

Matawalle, in a statement on Friday in Kaduna by his Special Assistant (SA) on Politics, Ibrahim Gidan-Goga, said that Tinubu remained committed to addressing the region’s numerous challenges before the end of his first tenure in 2027.

According to Matawalle, Nigeria’s democracy under Tinubu is more stable than ever, adding that those campaigning against him using propaganda and falsehoods were merely seeking political relevance and sympathy.

“Our people in the North are wise enough not to be misled by individuals who have failed to secure their political future.

“These are people who once held power but failed to make a meaningful impact, and now, they resort to mischief to stay relevant.

“We must not allow ourselves to be manipulated into becoming part of the problem.

“Instead, we must rally behind the President to ensure lasting peace and development in the North,” he noted.

Matawalle accused certain political elites of circulating misinformation due to frustration over being excluded from political appointments.

“These individuals are not to be trusted with our future.

“When given the mandate in the past, they squandered it, and now they blame others for their failures”, he said.

He lauded Tinubu’s commitment to restoring peace and improving infrastructure in the North, citing the success of Operation Fansan Yamma and other security efforts.

He emphasised that the Military and Police forces, supported by the president’s strategy, have recorded breakthroughs against criminal elements.

He said over 65 known dangerous bandits’ leaders were eliminated, and as a result, hundreds of their foot soldiers were killed and 200 camps destroyed within the shortest period.

Furthermore, Matawalle also faulted some critics over unjustified criticism of the Federal Government, accusing them of political hypocrisy.

He asked, “Where were they when our people were being killed and displaced by bandits? Instead of providing succour, and support or visiting affected communities, they enjoyed luxury above sympathy.

“Now, they go around shedding crocodile tears to gain cheap popularity behind people they abandoned.”

Matawalle highlighted the peaceful Ramadan and Sallah celebrations across many parts of the North, attributing it to improved security under Tinubu’s leadership.

He, however, said there were significantly fewer reports of bandits’ attacks and kidnappings, adding that people were reportedly going about their businesses in many states during the blessed month.

“This shows the president’s efforts are working, yet his critics remain silent on these successes,” he said.

The minister also pointed to the significant progress in infrastructure projects, such as the ongoing multi-billion Zaria-Gusau-Talata Mafara-Sokoto expressway construction.

He also said that Federal Government had re-awarded the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, among other federal government presences in the North.

The minister added that the major projects were either ignored or abandoned for years, and now being revived and executed under Tinubu.

He reassured Nigerians, especially Northerners that Tinubu was committed to ensuring peace, development and a secure future for all.

He emphasised the need for unity and support for Tinubu, particularly in the fight against insecurity in the region.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)