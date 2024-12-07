Tinubu rejigs list of South East Dev Commission nominees

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejigged his list of nominees for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board, replacing the initial chairman, Hon. Emeka Atuma, with Dr Emeka Nworgu.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) disclosed this in a statement.

According to Onanuga, the President replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors.

The President also removed one of the board members, Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa.

However, Hon. Mark C. Okoye retains his position as the Commission’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on the 16-member board, one more member than the initial board.

The new executive director for finance is Stanley Ohajuruka, who replaced Anthony Ugbo in the first list.

Toby Okechukwu is the new executive director of projects. He replaces Obinna Obiekweihe. Chief Sylvester Okonkwo is now the executive director of corporate services, replacing Dr Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja.

The two nominated executive directors without a portfolio are Chidi Echeazu and Dr Clifford Ogbede.

The President retained Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo.

The other nominees retained are Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma

All the nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

President Tinubu expects the new nominees, as pioneers, to use their wealth of experience and expertise to actualise the Commission’s mandate and develop the South East region.