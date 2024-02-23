Tinubu reconstitutes managements of NCC, NIGCOMSAT, Galaxy Backbone

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the managements of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, the President approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve in the three agencies.

The management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has Abraham Oshadam

i as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Rimini Makama as Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management and Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi as President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute.

He said that the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) management has Abiodun Attah as Executive Director, Technical Services, Aisha Abdullahi as Executive Director, Finance & Administration and Jaiyeola Awokoya as Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

.

Ngelale added that new management team for Galaxy Backbone Ltd. are Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju as Managing Director/CEO and Mohammed Sani Ibrahim as Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services.

Others are Olusegun Olulade as Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing and Olumbe Akinkugbe as Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services.

”With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation.” he said. (NAN)